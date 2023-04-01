WrestleMania 39 Results (Night 1) – April 1, 2023

We have arrived!

The biggest weekend of the year for pro wrestling fans is here.

WWE kicks off their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” tonight inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: Night 1 takes place tonight.

On tap for tonight’s show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 6/5c, is Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena for the U.S. Title, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Title, The Usos (C) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Titles, as well as Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders.

Featured below are complete WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results from Saturday, April 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6-12a.m. EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39: NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/1/2023)

Kayla Braxton introduces us to the Kickoff Show after the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs. We shoot to the pre-show panel where she introduces her All-Star Panel for the official WrestleMania 39: Night 1 pre-show.

First up, Wade Barrett. The fans pop as he introduces himself. Next is Booker T. The fans pop even louder as he talks about being up since 6am working due to the NXT Stand & Deliver show earlier today. Peter Rosenberg then introduces himself and they begin running down the lineup for tonight’s show.

After they run down the lineup for night one, we see a live shot of fans filtering into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Braxton sends things over to Byron Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone. He talks over a ton of crowd noise and asks some of the fans about some of the matches.

Things wrap up with Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone and then we shoot to our first “Road to WrestleMania” video package. First up, an in-depth look at the road leading up to tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

From there, we return to the panelists where they weigh-in with their thoughts on the Charlotte-Ripley bout. Barrett picks Ripley. Booker picks Flair. Rosenberg goes with Ripley. The panelists go 2-1 in favor of Ripley winning the title. After the predictions, we head to a quick commercial break.

Following the break, we shoot to a history of WrestleMania video package, looking at the growth of the annual spectacle since its’ inception back in 1985. The video, much like the Royal Rumble statistics video packages, looks at some of the interesting records and notable numbers throughout the years.

Once the video package on WrestleMania history wraps up, we return to the panelists who shift gears and begin talking about the last time WrestleMania was in Hollywood. Those who have competed at WrestleMania, such as Barrett and Booker T, talk about their memories performing on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

We shoot to the “Road to WrestleMania” video package for the U.S. title showdown between Austin Theory and John Cena. After it wraps up, we shoot to the panelists again, who are joined by actor/comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

After a commercial break, we return to the panelists where they send us into a video package for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Once the package wraps up, we head back to the panelists, who are now joined by Maria Menounos.

Menounos shows her old school chops by once again doing the Dusty Rhodes hard-times promo — verbatim. She talks about her experience at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and she also gives her thoughts on some of the matches.

Now we see a video package highlighting Rey Mysterio’s big weekend and his “Road to WrestleMania” video for his showdown against his son, Dominik Mysterio. When we return, Rafael Amaya appears and is hyped up. He turns to talk to the crowd so long that Rosenberg goes and turns him around so we don’t have to stare at his back for several minutes.

The crowd tries instigating some fights between Amaya and Booker T and then Amaya and Wade Barrett because of how hyped up Amaya is. They wrap up and then send us into the “All Rhodes leads to Roman” video package showing the build to the main event of WrestleMania 39: Night 2.

Stephen A. Smith joins the pre-show panelists as the fans chant his name in the background. Booker T names this his Shucky Ducky Quack Quack moment of the evening. Stephen A. Smith talks about this being his first WrestleMania. The fans are with him until he says he was a Bill Goldberg guy. The fans boo and then chant “Booker T! Booker T!”

Rosenberg talks about how Stephen A. Smith is only at big boxing events, big UFC events, the NBA finals, etc. He uses that to illustrate just how big of an event WrestleMania is this weekend and this year. Stephen A. Smith jokingly says he doesn’t go to scrub events.

After they joke with him some more and he talks about possibly wanting to be a bad guy manager in WWE, they wrap things up and we head to another quick commercial time out. When we return, the panelists give their thoughts on the Men’s Showcase match.

From there, things are sent over to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with Johnny Knoxville. Knoxville hasn’t buried the hatchet with Sami Zayn after their battle last year. He talks about how Sami Zayn can’t be trusted. He feels Kevin Owens is a good guy but Zayn will squeeze the life out of him. He predicts The Usos will beat on Zayn like the bottom of a Heinz 57 ketchup bottle.

Byron Saxton takes over from there inside the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone gallery, which shows some ring gear and other items featured at past WrestleMania events. Saxton sees a picture of The Miz and tries to do the same pose in an odd moment. From there, we head into another commercial break.

The panelists take over when we return and Kayla Braxton sends us into the “Road to WrestleMania” video package for the six-woman showdown pitting WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Becky Lynch, Lita and WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL.

We head into a commercial break after the panelists give their picks for the six-woman match. We move into a Bobby Lashley video package after that.