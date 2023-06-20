Main Event Title Match Set For Thursday’s MLW Fusion (6/22/2023)

You can officially pencil in the main event for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion.

On Monday, Major League Wrestling officially announced Jacob Fatu vs. John Hennigan for the National Openweight Championship as the main event for their MLW Fusion show this Thursday night.

MLW.com released the following announcement to confirm the news:

Fatu vs Hennigan signed for Fusion

Big fights from the Big Apple, including a big main event featuring John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu for the National Openweight Championship.

After being put on the injured list for the first time ever Jacob Fatu is back and ready to get his promised crack at the National title.

Is Fatu at 100%? Will the “Shaman of Sports Entertainment” John Hennigan exploit Fatu’s injuries? And what about the Calling? A massive National Openweight title fight headlines Fusion.

Watch FUSION this Thursday 8pm ET streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel & FITE+.

Starting June 16 fans can also watch on Fridays on beIN XTRA (also available over the air in 25+ markets) as well as Saturdays on cable on beIN Sports.