Major League Wrestling Files For New Trademark

Major League Wrestling filed to trademark the “MLW” term with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on May 2nd for entertainment services, merchandising purposes and television shows.

Major League Wrestling is an American professional wrestling promotion based in New Rochelle, New York and it was founded in 2002 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by former WWE writer Court Bauer.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Downloadable television shows about professional wrestling and sports entertainment”, “G & S: Clothing, namely, tank tops, t-shirts, shirts, undershirts, sweatshirts, jackets, bandanas, headwear, namely, hats, caps”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through the medium of television; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, the provision of continuing shows about professional wrestling broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; entertainment services, namely, producing and conducting of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet; sports entertainment in the nature of organizing and conducting competitions rendered through broadcast over television, satellite and the internet.”