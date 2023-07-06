Mandy Leon Announced For MLW Never Say Never 2023

“The Exotic Goddess” will be in action on Saturday night.

Major League Wrestling issued a press release to announce the inclusion of Mandy Leon for their upcoming MLW Never Say Never 2023 special event on Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW released the following announcement:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Mandy Leon in action at the FUSION TV taping portion of this Saturday’s Never Say Never event at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The Calling’s “Exotic Goddess” Mandy Leon has wicked plans for Philadelphia this Saturday night.

Recently emerging as The Calling’s force in the women’s featherweight division, the undefeated Mandy Leon craves gold and has called out everyone in the division to fight her in an open contract clash.

Circling the world championship, Mandy Leon looks to write a spellbinding chapter of the featherweight division as she dominates all in her march to gold. A win this Saturday could very well clinch it for Leon.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:

Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

Country Whipping Match!

Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

B3CCA performs LIVE!

First 2 rounds of the 2023 OPEN DRAFT!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

SCRAMBLE MATCH!

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano

1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling’s Delirious & ???

TRIOS TAG ENCOUNTER!

Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Gene Snisky in action!

Tiara James vs. B3CCA

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mr. Thomas

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

