Many In WWE Believe Bray Wyatt Could Return, Backstage News on Wyatt – Vince McMahon

Since taking over for Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative, Triple H has brought back former talent, which has sparked rumors that Bray Wyatt would be making a comeback.

As PWMania.com previously reported, several WWE executives think Wyatt’s return to the company is more likely. John Cena contributed to the idea that Wyatt would return to WWE.

Fightful Select revealed more information after gauging internal interest from WWE executives, staff, and talent. One star said that by last year, he could see that Vince McMahon was simply “done” with Wyatt since he didn’t like him personally and would shout derogatory things at Wyatt about his physique.

One talent claimed McMahon did it because Wyatt pushed back on creative and called out bad things, which McMahon didn’t appreciate. Wyatt was then branded as having a “bad attitude,” according to the talent. That story “came from those who worked directly with McMahon. There were also several other instances of rumors started within that circle to ease the heat off of WWE for releasing him.”

A higher-up in WWE claimed that McMahon had reservations every time Wyatt’s name was mentioned after his release. The same person said they believed he would suit much better in today’s WWE.

After months of a Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt storyline, which saw the match’s conclusion changed the day before, there was frustration at WrestleMania 37. No one knew what was happening along the journey of the storyline, according to one person who worked on the match.

As mentioned, Orton was expected to lose and take time off. On the other hand, Wyatt took time off and was not called back before being released.

The report noted, “there was never a long-term plan by the Vince McMahon regime for the resolution of the story, which frustrated those involved in it, as it was heavily featured.”

Another wrestler claimed that is the reason they didn’t object to creative since no one would feel secure if a top person like Wyatt could be released.

The nature of Wyatt’s relationship with Triple H is unknown. However, many have said that it’s a clean slate since if “Triple H thinks a talent can help the company or make money, most believe he’s largely going to throw whatever issues they had with Vince McMahon out the window for the sake of creating a better show.”

One person who worked heavily with Bray Wyatt said, “I can’t speak for him, but I know I’ve heard his name brought up, and I don’t know how you couldn’t feel better about coming in now if you were him?”

Several current wrestlers said they would gladly “go to bat” for him, but they don’t think he would require it to be brought back. People at Wrestlecon observed that Wyatt didn’t appear to have ruled out a comeback to WWE. It was also mentioned that he had no desire to go to Impact Wrestling.

When asked about Wyatt’s situation and future, many close to him have started to become distant.

Though his name has at least been discussed for a comeback within creative, this does not necessarily imply that he will do so, given the large number of names that have been mentioned since Triple H took charge.

