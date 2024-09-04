Maria Kanellis Health Update

Maria Kanellis-Bennett took to X again this week to give an update to her fans regarding her ongoing health issues.

“They think it’s a pheochromocytoma which means I have to take medication before I can have surgery so I don’t have a heart attack during surgery,” she wrote. “As of right now the surgery is scheduled for October 24th.”

Soon after the original post was put up, she resurfaced on social media and wrote another update.

“I also have to go to an endocrinologist and a geneticist,” Kanellis-Bennett wrote. “And so will my children. The biopsy will be after the surgery to check for cancer. I’m pissed. I want to be done with the waiting. I know I should be grateful. I’m just not there yet.”