Mark Briscoe Debuts in AEW, Tony Khan and Complete Roster Honor Jay Briscoe on Dynamite

Mark Briscoe made his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday.

In an emotional match, Mark defeated Jay Lethal. Ian Riccaboni provided commentary while Bobby Cruise introduced the ROH veterans from the ring.

Mark walked up the ramp after the match and hugged his friends.

As the show came to a close, the entire AEW roster stood on stage. It was a very classy way to pay tribute to Jay, and presumably, this is just the beginning for Mark in AEW.

