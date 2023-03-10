Mark Briscoe To Challenge Samoa Joe For The ROH World Television Title

In a major upcoming match, ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe will face ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Joe retained his title over Tony Deppen on this week’s ROH TV episode. Following the match, Joe declared that he is the owner of ROH and issued an Open Challenge. Briscoe accepted the challenge and stated that the ROH World Television Title is his destiny. He then issued his own challenge, which Joe accepted.

Joe and Briscoe will compete in their third singles match. Joe defended his ROH World Title against Briscoe at ROH Final Battle 2003, and he defeated Briscoe again on December 9, 2006, at ROH’s The Chicago Spectacular Night 2. They’ve also wrestled against and with each other in a number of other match types over the years.

Joe is the current ROH World Television Title for the first time. Briscoe has never won a ROH singles title.

As of this writing, ROH has not confirmed when Briscoe vs. Joe will take place, but it is most likely for the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on Thursday, March 31 in Los Angeles.

