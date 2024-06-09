Mark Henry Explains How His Surprise Appearance At MLW Battle Riot VI Came About

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke with Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how his surprise appearance at MLW Battle Riot VI came about.

Henry said, “I’ve been friends with Court [Bauer] and Alex Greenfield forever, and sometimes, you have relationships with people.” “It’s not the same as being friends with people. I know those guys. They were friends of mine, and when you’re a friend of somebody, you don’t have to talk to them every day to still have that respect and admiration for them, and that’s what it is, especially Alex, man. We just get each other, and the people that I have those relationships with in wrestling, if they call me and say, even if it’s last-minute, and they call me and say, ‘Hey, would you be willing to do this?’ ‘Alright, well, let’s do it. I just want to come see you.’”

“So that’s what it ended up being. Being able to see the product, I’ve watched it online, but to be able to see the product in person and meet a lot of the talent, which a lot of them I already knew, and you start to see some of your friends’ kids be in the business, it just don’t get better than that, and I had that over at MLW.”

You can check out Henry’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)