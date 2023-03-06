Match Order For Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV Revealed

The planned match order for tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, has been revealed by Fightful Select.

Below is the planned match order for tonight:

Zero Hour Pre-show Match

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods

No Holds Barred: Final Burial Match

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

You can join our live results coverage by clicking here. You can watch the Revolution Zero Hour pre-show and red carpet special by clicking here.