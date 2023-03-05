AEW Revolution Results – March 5, 2023

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their annual AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

On tap for tonight’s show is a stacked lineup of jam-packed action, which kicks off with the Zero Hour pre-show at 7/6c.

Featured below are complete AEW Revolution results from Sunday, March 5, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-12am EST. on TBS.

AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS (3/5/2023)

The Zero Hour pre-show is now officially off-and-running. We shoot inside the AEW Revolution 2023 show venue at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. where Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show.

She addresses the fans, which make a ton of noise behind her. She then introduces her co-hosts, which include RJ City, who is backstage in the arrival area waiting on talent to show up to the building. Paquette then begins running down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s show. The crowd reacts as each match graphic flashes across the screen.

RJ City Talks To Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

We then shoot back to RJ City, who is with Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, the latter of whom is in a flowered moo-moo and a French beret. RJ City asks what they’re wearing. They say “clothes.” They ask if they have a team name. Danhausen says “Yes, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.”

Don Callis Joins Renee Paquette To Talk Texas Death Match

Paquette then sends us into a video package to tell the story leading up to tonight’s rubber match Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page. When it wraps up, we return to Paquette, who is joined by Don Callis to break down the bout.

Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros vs. Ari Daivari & Varsity Athletes

After they wrap up their discussion, they send things down to Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz, who get us ready for our first pre-show match of the evening.

With that said, after some quick introductions from the commentary trio, we send things down to ringside where the ring announcer begins the formal ring introductions for our competitors in the first match of the evening.

Mark Briscoe’s theme hits and out he comes to a nice pop from the San Francisco fans. He settles in the ring and then the theme for The Lucha Bros hit and out comes Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo as fire and pyro erupts and the fans go nuts.

After the first three-man team settles in the ring, the theme for their opponents hits and we hear “Smart” Mark Sterling on the microphone talking his men to the ring. Josh Woods and Tony Nese of Varsity Athletes come out and are joined by Ari Daivari.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening here on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Revolution 2023. We see Nese and Penta kick things off for their respective teams.

Early on we see Penta dominating the offense. He makes a tag and in comes Rey Fenix, who does much of the same. “Smart” Mark Sterling hops on the apron at one point, but he is handled and the baby face trio continues to dominate.

After some double-team action, we see Josh Woods settle into the offensive lead, working over Fenix. This lasts for a while and then Penta makes the tag. Penta fights back into competitive form and tags in Fenix, who adds to the offensive lead until missing a top-rope spot. Woods then hits a brainbuster for a close near fall that Penta breaks up.

We see the heels control the action for a few minutes until finally Briscoe gets the hot tag. The commentators talk about how you’re not a pro wrestling fan if you don’t like Mark Briscoe. He has the crowd going absolutely insane as he hits high spot after high spot looking for the finish.

Things build to the finish, which sees Briscoe avoid being put away despite having a foreign object busted over his head. The fans break out in a loud “Dem Boyz!” chant as Briscoe fights back and The Lucha Bros hit the ring to provide an assist.

The Lucha Bros hit an insane double-team spot and then Briscoe comes off the top-rope with a froggy-bow for the pin fall victory. After the match, Alex Abrahantes brings “Smart” Mark Sterling into the ring for a beat down to further pop the crowd.

Winners: Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros

RJ City Talks To The J.A.S.

Once the match wraps up, we see an ad for AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 and then Renee Paquette reacts to the opener before sending things to RJ City, who is with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

“Magic” Matt Menard starts by asking RJ City to tell him how his nipples feel. He says they’re not hard. City says, “You like that don’t ya, pervert?” He says they’re not because J.A.S. are banned from ringside when Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks collide tonight.

Daniel Garcia then talks about how soft his jacket is, but says it’s not as soft as “Absolute” Ricky Starks. He then touts having the celebration of a lifestyle after Jericho beats Starks. Then “The Ocho” walks in and pumps them up more as the segment wraps up.

RJ City Talks To Toni Storm

We shoot back to Paquette briefly and then are sent right back to RJ City, who is now standing by with Toni Storm. She asks what Saraya’s strategy is for tonight’s triple-threat AEW Women’s Championship match.

Storm refuses to answer a question about Saraya’s strategy and then refuses a follow-up question about who made her jacket. She’s asked if she’ll challenge Saraya for a title shot if she wins. Storm says they’re such good friends that she could probably ask for it and she’d just give it to her.

Finally, he asks if she and Saraya still do “that spray-paint thing.” Storm says they do and then pulls out a spray-paint can and sprays a giant green “L” on him to end the segment.

Renee Paquette Talks To Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Now we head back to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. The fans chant for her and she says she can tell the fans tonight are on the side of the AEW originals.

Baker then talks about the gameplan for Jamie Hayter in her AEW Women’s Championship defense against Saraya and Ruby Soho later tonight. Baker takes a shot at MJFs 30 minute promos on TV each week when talking about tonight’s main event.

They plug the AEW All Access reality show and wrap up. Paquette then sends us to a video package telling the story behind tonight’s TNT Championship showdown between Samoa Joe and Wardlow.

RJ City Talks To Powerhouse Hobbs

Once the video package wraps up, we shoot back to RJ City again, who is standing by now with the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner, Powerhouse Hobbs. City asks Hobbs about his TNT title match at Dynamite.

Hobbs talks about opening the Book of Hobbs on Wednesday night and they joke about the ring that he pulled down in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Renee Paquette Talks To Sonjay Dutt

After that, we shoot back to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with Sonjay Dutt. The fans boo. Dutt asks if they’re really gonna boo him when he’s here with his family, who is in the crowd or backstage apparently. The fans boo some more.

Paquette asks him about the AEW Tag-Team Championship match later tonight and Dutt vows victory for Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. From there, we shoot to a video package for the Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage Final Burial match.

RJ City Talks To Adam Cole

After the video package, we shoot backstage again where RJ City is standing by with Adam Cole … BAY-BAY! He sets him up for the BAY-BAY routine when pointing out that we’re here in the Bay area of California tonight in San Francisco for AEW Revolution 2023.

The two promote the AEW All Access reality show coming up and then banter back-and-forth before hyping Cole’s in-ring return on March 29.

Jim Ross Has Entered The Building

Now we head back to Renee Paquette, who introduces the video package for our main event of the evening, the 60-Minute Iron Man match pitting MJF against Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship.

She is joined by RJ City and the two banter back-and-forth and hype tonight’s card. Jim Ross’ theme hits in the background. As “Boomer Sooner” plays, we see “Good Ole’ J.R.” taking his seat on commentary for the main card, which is coming up now.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The main premium live event is now officially off-and-running. We shoot to Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz, who hype up tonight’s card and plug the Draft Kings efforts surrounding tonight’s show.

Now we return inside the Chase Center where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts mentions that our opening contest is one fall and features the J.A.S. banned from ringside.

With that said, the familiar sounds of “Judas in my Mind” by Fozzy plays as Chris Jericho emerges. Fireworks and pyro explodes as he makes his way to the ring with the fans in San Francisco singing along to the tune of his entrance theme.

Ricky Starks’ theme hits and out he comes to a huge pop. He settles in the ring and takes his entrance jacket off, revealing his ribs are heavily taped up. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Starks jump off to an early offensive lead, taking it to “The Ocho” and knocking him out to the floor. He hits a tope suicida on the wizard of AEW on the floor. He continues to beat down the J.A.S. leader at ringside as the fans cheer him on.

Back in the ring, the action continues with “Absolute” Ricky Starks in the offensive driver’s seat. Jericho takes over shortly thereafter and then dumps Starks out to the floor. He turns and gives the San Francisco crowd the double birds, prompting louder boos from the fans.

Jericho settles into the offensive driver’s seat and works over “Absolute” as the fans break out into a dueling “Let’s go Ricky!” and “Y2J!” chant. Jericho throws Starks into the corner and he does the Ric Flair upside-down flip and then walks the ring apron, only for Jericho to springboard off the middle turnbuckle and drop kick him.

We see Starks come off the ropes with a tornado DDT to slow down Jericho’s momentum and buy him some much-needed time to recover. Jericho and Starks head to the top-rope together, where Jericho looks for a top-rope super-plex.

Starks fights out of it and drops Jericho down with an inverted-suplex. He leaps off afterwards but Jericho catches him in his injured ribs on the way down with a big knee. Starks hits a big spot for a near fall after that. Jericho fights back but runs into a big spear from Starks for a near fall attempt of his own. Starks finishes this one off moments later for the win.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Final Burial Match

Christian Cage vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Now we gear up for our next match of the evening, which is the first-ever AEW Final Burial match, pitting bitter-rivals Christian Cage and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

We head to the ring where Christian Cage’s theme hits and the pro wrestling legend makes his way down to the ring. He settles inside the and his theme music dies down.

From there, the familiar sounds of the catchy entrance tune for his opponent, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry plays. Out he comes as fans sing along with his tune. He settles in the ring and it’s time to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. Immediately the brawl is on between these two, which sees the action spill out of the ring and into the crowd. They brawl throughout the sea of fans inside the Chase Center for the first few minutes of the bout.

As the brawl continues, they fight back over the barricade and on the entrance ramp near the casket and hole in the ground where the burial must take place for this one to be over. We see Jungle Boy hit a big spot, slamming Cage hard on the unforgiving entrance ramp.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy does the ten-punch spot in the corner while the fans count along with each shot that lands. He also bites at the face of the wrestling legend, who eventually escapes and blasts Jungle Boy with a blatant low blow to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.