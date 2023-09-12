Match Teased Between AEW Women’s Champion Saraya & Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity

AEW Women’s Champion Saraya spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about potential opponents outside of AEW.

Saraya said, “I would love to go against Trin [Trinity]. Maybe I carry the AEW [women’s title] and then take the IMPACT championship off her and hell, I’ll go to New Japan and take that championship too and carry them around.”

Trinity responded to the interview by writing “be careful what you ask for the glow hits different this era” on Twitter/X, to which Saraya responded, “I believe you sister. Good luck keeping hold of it.. Maybe you can stop by @AEW so we can catch up 😏.”