Matches Revealed For Impact Mid-South Mayhem Tapings

Impact Wrestling will tape their Mid-South Mayhem TV specials at Graceland Live in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. The tapings will be shown on upcoming AXS episodes leading up to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 21 in Chicago.

The following matches have been announced for this weekend’s Impact TV tapings:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz defend against Sami Callihan and Rich Swann

* Impact Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer and Heath vs. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean in a Memphis Street Fight

* Samuray del Sol vs. Mike Bailey

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a Memphis Strap Match

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:

* Knockouts World Champion Trinity and Mickie James vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw

* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz