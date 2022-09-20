Matches Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW, Alpha Academy’s Plans, Johnny Gargano

WWE RAW matches for next week were announced on Monday night’s post-show edition of RAW Talk.

Chad Gable and Otis will face Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano on RAW next week. After the show, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Alpha Academy, and Gable stated that Owens and Gargano didn’t have the courage to accept the match in Minnesota, but no matter where the match takes place, the outcome will be the same – The Academy will defeat them, 1-2-3.

Gable then stated that if they defeat Gargano and Owens, he intends to bring a podium into the ring and raise the American flag while Otis sings the National Anthem of the United States.

On a related note, Gargano tweeted the GIF below of himself and Owens.

Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle will also be featured on next week’s RAW. On RAW Talk, Schreiber asked The Judgment Day if Priest was prepared. Riddle has always been someone who doesn’t know what’s best, according to Priest, and now he has to send Riddle to see WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the Mountain of Omnipotence. Judgment Day joked that no one even knows what that means. Riddle, like everyone else, will perish, and The Judgment Day will come.

Kevin Patrick also interviewed The Brawling Brutes about Friday’s SmackDown match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on RAW Talk.

You can check out a clip from this week’s RAW Talk below: