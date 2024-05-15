WWE RAW Ratings For May 13, 2024 Episode

The overnight numbers for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show have arrived.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Monday, May 13, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Greenville, S.C. drew 1.589 million viewers in the overnight numbers.

By comparison, the Raw show on 5/6 last week drew 1.619 million viewers.

This week’s show on 5/13 drew a 0.53 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is the same as the 5/6 show, which also pulled a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 year old demo.

The 5/13 Raw featured quarterfinal matches in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with second-round bouts for both taking place on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.