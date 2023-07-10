Matt Cardona Heading To Major League Wrestling

During this past Saturday night’s MLW Never Say Never PPV Event, pro wrestling legend Matt Cardona made a huge announcement, via his Twitter account.

Cardona announced that he is on his way to MLW. MLW later announced that Cardona will be heading to the promotion as part of their 2023 MLW Open Draft and that Cardona’s first-ever appearance for the promotion will take place on Sunday, September 3rd as part of their Fury Road PPV Event.

