Matt Hardy Believes WWE May Have Returned To The Bloodline Too Soon

Matt Hardy believes WWE can revisit the Bloodline storyline, but only if it feels meaningfully different from what fans have already seen.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the TNA star addressed criticism from fans who feel WWE has returned to Bloodline-related stories too quickly after the conclusion of the original saga.

Hardy said he understands those concerns and offered his own philosophy on when a wrestling storyline can successfully be revisited. “If you run something hard for two or three years, you’ve got to wait a while before you can recycle that.”

According to Hardy, bringing back a successful concept isn’t necessarily a problem, but it must evolve and present itself in a fresh way. “Whenever you do recycle something, it has to have a new spin on it, has to have characters that feel different. It has to seem fresh, it has to have a new coat of paint on it.”

The original Bloodline story became one of the most successful and influential narratives in WWE history, spanning roughly four years and centering around Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and various members of the Anoa’i family. Hardy noted that WWE’s return to Bloodline-related storytelling came relatively quickly after the original run concluded. “It’s very soon.”

Hardy emphasized that if WWE intends the current story to be a continuation of the original saga, the presentation needs to feel distinct. “If they’re turning this into a continuation of the story, it has to look different. It has to come at you from a different perspective.”

He warned that simply repeating familiar story beats would risk diminishing the impact of the original storyline. “It can’t be retread. You can’t have something for four years and take a little time off, then retread it again.”

Instead, Hardy believes successful long-term storytelling requires new motivations, fresh character dynamics, and a different creative approach. “It has to come at you from a different angle, from a different perspective, and there has to be different motivation for all involved.”

Hardy also noted that reinvention is a crucial part of professional wrestling in general, referencing plans he and Jeff Hardy have for their own future presentation.

According to Hardy, the same principle applies whether it’s a major faction, a storyline, or a legendary tag team: audiences need to feel like they’re seeing something new rather than a simple replay of what worked before.

As WWE continues to build new chapters involving members of the Bloodline family, Hardy’s comments highlight the challenge of balancing continuity with innovation—especially when following one of the most successful storylines of the modern era.