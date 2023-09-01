Matt Hardy Says Bray Wyatt And Vince McMahon Had ‘Almost Like A Father-Son Relationship’

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the relationship between Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon:

“Him and Vince had a very interesting relationship, almost like a father-son relationship in some ways. I feel like that probably came to be because he had only known the WWE system, so Vince was the only boss he ever had. I feel like there’s times when Vince shows you all this love, but then if you do something he doesn’t necessarily like or he disagrees with, then he’s really tough on you like a father in many ways. I feel like they, more than a lot of wrestlers who work under Vince, they had this weird, almost father-son relationship. If Vince was mad at him, he would be very sad and disappointed, like, oh my God, I didn’t make him happy. Then there were times where he would be totally upset with him. Then there were times that Vince treated him so good and he wanted to move him into the best spot possible and he would love his stuff and he would call him a genius and say that was brilliant and this was great. It was interesting. It feels like their relationship was deeper than just boss-employee. It was almost personal like he was a father figure to Bray in some ways. If Bray made him happy, it made Bray happy. If Bray made him upset, it made Bray disappointed.”

If Vince McMahon appreciated Bray Wyatt’s creativity:

“Yes, absolutely. He did. He appreciated his depth when it came to creativity. I have no doubts about that.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)