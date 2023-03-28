Matt Jackson Currently Dealing With Legitimate Injury

Matt Jackson is out with a legitimate injury after AEW aired an angle on Dynamite last week in which The Young Bucks were stretchered into an ambulance after being attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club.

Hangman Page later made the save for Kenny Omega following his match against El Hijo Del Vikingo as the BCC had attacked him.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned Jackson’s partially torn bicep while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio. It happened earlier this month on Dynamite during a three-way AEW Trios Championship match.

“Matt Jackson injured….I just heard that it was a partially torn biceps, and it happened in the awesome Winnipeg match in Canada. It happened early in the match, but he worked the whole match with it. They don’t know if he’ll need surgery is what I heard, Alvarez said.

Dave Meltzer added, “Okay, what I heard was he opted to not get surgery and is hopeful he’ll be back quicker Surgery, you’re looking at seven months….As far as timetable, it’s probably not too long? I don’t know. The pay-per-view (Double or Nothing) is in two months. Two months feels short, which is too bad if they are not on pay-per-view.

