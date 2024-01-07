Matt Striker Clarifies His Comments About Matt Riddle During MLW Kings Of Colosseum

Matt Striker issued a statement on his Twitter/X account after receiving a lot of backlash for his comments on Saturday night during the MLW Kings of Colosseum event, which aired on Triller TV.

During the live broadcast, Striker said the following:

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: The court of public opinion would like to see Jacob Fatu slap the taste out of Matt Riddle’s mouth. But the court of public opinion does not convict. I’m sorry, I know it’s the world in which we live, but it’s not the case.”

“He can do whatever he wants. He can kick your ass. Anyone out there that’s got a problem with him? Step to him out on the street and see what happens. End of conversation.”

Striker also stated, “Playing a character isn’t always easy but getting the desired and necessary reaction is. Sorry.”

He continued with a follow-up post, writing, “I play a heel (bad guy) character in wrestling. It’s my job to raise the fan’s ire and their job to have their ire raised. Tonight, we ALL did our jobs. It’s a symbiotic relationship. With that said, please remember, that it’s a character. my job is to get you to react”

Striker stated that his critics were correct about his “tone deaf” remarks, he said, “I’ve given this a lot of thought. Could not sleep. My critics are right. I was wrong. Tone deaf. Trying to use the guise of art or character portrayal is self preservation. Thank you to those that shone light on this. It is now on me to stand in that light. I will be better”

Striker previously worked as an announcer for Impact Wrestling and WWE before joining MLW. According to his social media bio, he is now the co-host of Bettor’s Eye on the MLB Network.

Playing a character isn't always easy but getting the desired and necessary reaction is. Sorry. — M@ (@MLBMattStriker) January 7, 2024

I play a heel (bad guy) character in wrestling. It's my job to raise the fan's ire and their job to have their ire raised. Tonight, we ALL did our jobs. It's a symbiotic relationship. With that said, please remember, that it's a character. my job is to get you to react — M@ (@MLBMattStriker) January 7, 2024