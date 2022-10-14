Matt Striker Making His Return to the MLW Broadcast Team

MLW announced today that at their upcoming Fightland ’22 event, Matt Striker will be making his return to the broadcast team.

Striker, who made his MLW in ring debut in 2003, last did commentary for MLW in 2019.

Here is the official release from MLW:

“An MLW original makes his return at FIGHTLAND on October in Philadelphia as Matt Striker puts on the headset once again in Major League Wrestling.

Matt Striker, who made his debut in an MLW ring in 2003, will return to the broadcast booth when TV trucks pull up to the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

In addition to his broadcast duties with MLW, Striker is an analyst for Bettor’s Eye on the MLB Network.

Matt last called the action ringside for MLW Fusion in the spring of 2019.”

Striker most recently worked as part of the Impact Wrestling broadcast team before being replaced by Tom Hannifan.