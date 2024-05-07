Max Caster Says Being The AEW World Champion Is Still His Main Goal

AEW star Max Caster recently appeared on an episode of Eatz With Zay with Isiah Kassidy to talk about a number of topics including how his goal in the company is still to be the AEW World Champion.

Caster said, “World champ. That’s been the goal since the start. That’s all I want.”

On two other goals he has:

“World tag team champs again, to repeat as tag team champions would be amazing. I guess being in the main event of a big show or pay-per-view. We’ve done it on TV a couple times, but never on a pay-per-view, big-arena show. I see that in my future. I know a lot of people talk about me, and they go, ‘Oh, Max, you’d make a great TV Champ or TNT Champ.’ I take that as an insult because I’m like, why put a ceiling on me? Where does this ceiling come from? What inspires that? That makes me want to be better. So I know I would be a great champion wherever, but main event, world champ, world tag team champ.”

“Actually, big goal, I would want the World Tag Team Titles in the main event of a gigantic show. A Wembley, a Double or Nothing, All Out. Yeah [a pay-per-view]. Tag team wrestling, historically, in the last 20, 30 years doesn’t get a lot of respect, but you’re looking at the best wrestler alive. Anthony Bowens, best tag team partner alive. I know if anyone can do it, it’s us.”

You can check out Caster’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)