Max Caster’s Latest Ring Entrance Rap Includes Rhyme About Vince McMahon Buzz (Video)

Listen.

For those who missed it, Max Caster included a reference to the buzz within the pro wrestling world regarding Vince McMahon’s return to WWE during his ring entrance freestyle rap at AEW Battle of the Belts V.

Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens for a match that saw the duo, collectively known as The Acclaimed, defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against the twosome of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

While making their fan-friendly ring entrance, the popular tag-team stars did their usual freestyle rap, with Max Caster dropping some bars that includes hot topics from the world of pop culture and sports entertainment.

During his entrance at the first Battle of the Belts special event of 2023, Caster referenced the McMahon buzz when addressing one of his two opponents.

“You’re a stain on this business man, I mean Jeff Jarrett is worse than Vince McMahon,” Caster rapped during his ring entrance freestyle.

For those who missed it, watch video footage of Max Caster’s freestyle rap from his AEW Battle of the Belts V ring entrance on Friday night via the video embedded below courtesy of the official Bleacher Report Wrestling Twitter feed.