Mercedes Mone and Kenny Omega Seemingly Tease Possible Dream Match

With AEW and NJPW seemingly getting ready to cross paths once more with its second Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, another dream match could be made.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, according to Spectrum Cable’s pay-per-view event listings page. AEW President Tony Khan has stated that the two sides are looking forward to doing another jointly promoted show even though neither promotion has officially confirmed the event.

There were rumors that Mercedes Mone might have been Saraya’s mystery tag team partner in a match on Dynamite last month when she first joined NJPW. That was not the case, however.

It has been speculated that Mone, the current IWGP Women’s Champion, might work the show after it was revealed that Forbidden Door is scheduled for this upcoming date.

While at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mone met AEW’s Kenny Omega. It’s interesting to note that Mone decided to promote her YouTube documentary about her NJPW journey while everyone was talking about the jointly promoted event.

She also mentioned Omega when she wrote, “So nice to meet you @KennyOmegamanX until our paths meet again.”

Omega responded with, “Our work with NJPW isn’t quite done yet, so I’m sure they will! I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too…”

While a one-on-one match between Mone and Omega is unlikely, they could do a mixed tag team match, as Mone did stand tall with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada to close out the recent Battle in the Valley show. Over the years, Omega and Okada have engaged in a number of memorable matches.

You can check out the tweets below: