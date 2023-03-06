Mercedes Mone Comments On Her Future In Wrestling

After negotiating her WWE release, Mercedes Mone hit the road. She defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February, and she is now the company’s current champion.

There have been rumors about Mone joining AEW ever since she was released from her WWE contract. On a January episode of Dynamite, there was talk that Baker would be Saraya’s unnamed opponent in a match against Baker and Jamie Hayter, the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Mone and Kenny Omega recently hinted at performing a dream match, possibly at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, which is expected to be announced on June 24.

Mone was asked by TMZ Sports about her future in wrestling.

“I’m excited to see what’s next for me in the world of professional wrestling,” Mone stated before being asked what she was planning next. She noted that she would pop up for some indies and work for NJPW, with her next match happening on April 8th.

“I’m putting the offer on the table for the list to see who’s next. I want to see who’s ready for Mercedes Mone because I turn down for nobody. I’m always here for the check. I’m always here for the bag, and whoever has the biggest bag is where I’m gonna go,” Mone continued.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)