Mercedes Mone Reveals Which STARDOM Women She Wants to Face

Mercedes Mone discussed the women’s wrestlers of STARDOM and listed the ones she’d like to face at some point during a recent interview with Under the Ring ahead of NJPW Battle in the Valley.

She said, “Hopefully I say their names right so the internet doesn’t get me. Julian [Giulia] is incredible… AMZ [AZM], I think she is so awesome, Starlight Kid is, oh my gosh, she’s so crazy, Tam [Nakano] is amazing, there’s just so many!”

Mercedes added, “I’m in the company now, so I’m going to be doing all these matchups. It’s just [a matter] of when and who wants to face me next.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes defeated Kairi at Saturday night’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event to become the new IWGP Women’s Champion.

You can check out the complete interview below: