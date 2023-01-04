Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) Comments on Her NJPW Debut, Launches PW Tees Store

Mercedes Moné has released her first post-WWE comments, as well as the launch of her new Pro Wrestling Tees store.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the former Sasha Banks made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and turning on her after shaking hands. Moné laid KAIRI out before delivering a heel promo in which she challenged KAIRI to a title match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA. You can read our original report on the debut, complete with photos and videos, by clicking here.

Moné took to Twitter after her debut to post a photo of herself raising KAIRI’s IWGP Women’s Title belt in the air.

“This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM,” Mercedes captioned the photo.

Mercedes then shared a photo of herself inside the empty Tokyo Dome. “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972,” she captioned the photo.

Mercedes then captioned a few photos on Instagram, “Bank on Monè #njpw #stardom.”

Banks was accompanied backstage by longtime friends Naomi and Bayley, who did not appear on camera because they are contracted WWE performers.

While at the Tokyo Dome today, Banks and Bayley reunited with FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. FTR handed over the IWGP Tag Team Titles to Bishamon at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Banks and Bayley recreated a backstage photo with Wheeler and Harwood, as seen below. The original photo was taken backstage at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY in 2018.

Harwood captioned the two photos, “What a life.”

Moné also debuted her new Pro Wrestling Tees store today, which can be found at this link. A $16.99 Micro Brawler action figure, a $5.99 sticker pack, a $13.99 mug, a $24.99 beanie, a $24.99 snapback hat, a $24.99 t-shirt, a $49.99 hoodie, and three more graphic t-shirts are all available for $24.99 each at the store.

The following are the related Twitter and Instagram posts, as well as the video of Moné’s debut: