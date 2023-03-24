Mercedes Mone Set To Defend The IWGP Women’s Title Against Hazuki And AZM

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that current IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title in a triple threat match against Hazuki and AZM at the upcoming Sakura Genesis 2023 event on April 8th in Tokyo.

From NJPW:

“Since winning the IWGP Women’s Championship at Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Moné has been hitting red carpets and conventions in VIP style with the title, but has yet to make her first defence. Meanwhile, with the door open to challengers from around the world, two have stepped up from STARDOM.

First, High Speed Champion and young superstar of Queen’s Quest AZM would take to the microphone at a press conference recently to state that since Mercedes had mentioned her name as a prospective opponent, she’d be happy to step up. Later, the Wild Heart of STARS, Hazuki threw her hat into the ring as she proposed a three way match- even Mayu Iwatani said she would take on the winner April 23 at STARDOM’s Yokohama Arena event.

In a message released on social media today, Mercedes would issue her response. saying that ‘double the challenge means double the Moné’ the CEO took on the three way at Sakura Genesis April 8. Can Hazuki capture IWGP gold? Will AZM (that’s ‘A Zu Mi’), disrespected by Mercedes’ backhanded praise, make this title spectacular something more personal?”

Here is the updated lineup for Sakura Genesis 2023 on April 8th: