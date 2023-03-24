Mercedes Mone Set To Defend The IWGP Women’s Title Against Hazuki And AZM

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that current IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title in a triple threat match against Hazuki and AZM at the upcoming Sakura Genesis 2023 event on April 8th in Tokyo.
【4月8日(土)17時～ 両国国技館大会の“追加カード”決定！】
“IWGP女子王者”メルセデス・モネが緊急来日！
スターダムのAZM、葉月を3WAYマッチで迎撃！
春の両国で5大タイトルマッチが実現!
From NJPW:
“Since winning the IWGP Women’s Championship at Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Moné has been hitting red carpets and conventions in VIP style with the title, but has yet to make her first defence. Meanwhile, with the door open to challengers from around the world, two have stepped up from STARDOM.
First, High Speed Champion and young superstar of Queen’s Quest AZM would take to the microphone at a press conference recently to state that since Mercedes had mentioned her name as a prospective opponent, she’d be happy to step up. Later, the Wild Heart of STARS, Hazuki threw her hat into the ring as she proposed a three way match- even Mayu Iwatani said she would take on the winner April 23 at STARDOM’s Yokohama Arena event.
In a message released on social media today, Mercedes would issue her response. saying that ‘double the challenge means double the Moné’ the CEO took on the three way at Sakura Genesis April 8. Can Hazuki capture IWGP gold? Will AZM (that’s ‘A Zu Mi’), disrespected by Mercedes’ backhanded praise, make this title spectacular something more personal?”
Here is the updated lineup for Sakura Genesis 2023 on April 8th:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA
- IWGP Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. AZM vs. Hazuki
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
- IWGP Tag Team Championship: Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
- New Japan World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino
- David Finlay, KENTA, & El Phantasmo vs. Tama Tonga, Hikuleo & Master Wato