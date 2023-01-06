Mickie James Talks About How Much the Impact Knockouts World Title Means to Her, and More

By
Lewis Carlan
-

Impact Wrestling superstar Mickie James joined PWMania’s Lewis Carlan for an in-depth interview.

Some of the topics discussed:

  • Her upcoming Career vs. Title match at Hard To Kill against Jordynne Grace
  • How she is mentally preparing for the match which could be her last
  • She answers Deonna Purrazzo’s request for a casket match against her
  • If Gail Kim came back for one more match if she would like to be her opponent.
  • How much the Knockouts World Title means to her

Here is the full interview with Impact Wrestling Superstar Mickie James:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR