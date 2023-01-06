Mickie James Talks About How Much the Impact Knockouts World Title Means to Her, and More

Impact Wrestling superstar Mickie James joined PWMania’s Lewis Carlan for an in-depth interview.
Some of the topics discussed:
- Her upcoming Career vs. Title match at Hard To Kill against Jordynne Grace
- How she is mentally preparing for the match which could be her last
- She answers Deonna Purrazzo’s request for a casket match against her
- If Gail Kim came back for one more match if she would like to be her opponent.
- How much the Knockouts World Title means to her
Here is the full interview with Impact Wrestling Superstar Mickie James: