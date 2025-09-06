Mike D. Vecchio Confirms He Has Signed With WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Mike D. Vecchio discussed various topics with Dan Mollmann, including his parents’ feelings about leaving the country after signing with WWE.

Vecchio said, “They realize but I don’t know if they really realize. You know what I mean? Sometimes when they are talking to me I’m like, ‘I’m sorry but I will never come back.’ Maybe in 10, 15 years.”

He continued, “My father is proud as f**k, I told him it’s okay to be quiet and then he told the whole city that we were going to WWE. So yes, my father is very proud, but I think my mother is too [close] with me and she don’t really realize.”

Vecchio added, “But yes, how can they not be proud, they’re always here.”

