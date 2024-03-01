Miro Addresses His Absence From AEW Television

With so much talent under contract with AEW, it can be difficult to determine why specific wrestlers aren’t used on television. Reasons for their exclusion could include personal problems, injuries, or a lack of creative inspiration.

Fans have long been dissatisfied with how All Elite Wrestling uses Miro, who joined the promotion in 2021 after a successful run with WWE.

Miro only appeared in four matches in 2022 and had been absent from television for months before being reinstated in June 2023. AEW has been criticized for performing start-and-stop pushes with Miro. He worked only seven matches in 2023, the last of which was when he defeated Andrade to end the feud at Worlds End in December.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Miro has not appeared backstage at recent AEW events, and it is unclear when he will be used again.

Miro took to Twitter to explain that he has been injured since September and received medical attention in January. Miro and Keith Lee were supposed to participate in the Meat Madness Match at Revolution, but it was nixed.