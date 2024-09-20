Miro Requests His Release From AEW

Miro, having spent all of 2024 on the sidelines, is looking to end his contract with AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, Miro has officially requested his release from All Elite Wrestling. The report indicates that Miro was out of action longer than AEW expected following Worlds End, but he has been in good health for some time now.

There was an offer for him to participate in the AEW All In Casino Gauntlet. Miro suggested a collaboration with Jon Moxley earlier this year; however, Miro and AEW struggled to come together creatively. It has been reported that this has become increasingly common for both sides in recent years.

The current status of his release remains uncertain, as does WWE’s interest in his potential return. Miro had been making seven figures in AEW since signing a contract in September 2020, which was set to expire in Spring 2022.

During that period, he inked a four-year extension, ensuring his contract with AEW would last until Spring 2026.