Missy Hyatt Claims She Had To Push Vince McMahon Out Of Her Hotel Room

Missy Hyatt, a former NWA/WCW manager/valet, conducted a shoot interview on the WSI YouTube channel about her career. Hyatt was asked for her thoughts on Janel Grant’s allegations against Vince McMahon.

Regarding the allegations, Hyatt stated, “I believed everything. I believe it all. I believe — it did not shock me.” Hyatt continued, “Vince slept with everything. Vince slept with everything.”

She went on to say, “He’s into threesomes and stuff and he’s just into a lot of weird stuff. It didn’t surprise me when I read that. I was just like yeah.”

Hyatt questioned John Laurinaitis’ claim that he was a victim. Laurinaitis has since supported McMahon against Grant. Hyatt also stated that she had to deal with McMahon during her brief tenure at the network in the 1980s, when she was hired to do “Missy’s Manor” talking segments. The segments were intended to replace “Piper’s Pit” after Piper left the company after WrestleMania 3 to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Hyatt stated that she contacted Janel Grant’s lawyer, “I called their lawyer and I told them my situation and what happened with me…I had to push Vince out of my hotel room because he was trying to stick his tongue in my mouth. After I did that, the next thing I know is they want me to be a Federette and I’m like, I don’t want to be a Federette to take jackets. [They said] Oh we’re gonna do something with you and The Honky Tonk Man. I didn’t trust them. I left and had to go beg Jim Crockett and Dusty for a job.”

Hyatt elaborated on his alleged interaction with McMahon, “He was bringing me back. We were in Vegas shooting, doing the tapings. We were out and he taught me how to play blackjack. He gave me $100 and I won like $180 or something. I tried to give him all the money and he’s like, no keep it.” She continued, “We went to like a dinner at Caesar’s that they pour the wine over your shoulder. This was a big group of people and stuff. I remember I was wearing this leather dress and Mean Gene poured coffee in my lap…he said later on that they did that to see how I’d react, to see if I’d freak out. They were like oh yeah, you handled that really well…”

Hyatt claimed McMahon walked her to her hotel room. She continued, “He was trying to get in my hotel room and I was like pushing him out. I was engaged at the time [to Eddie Gilbert]. If I wasn’t engaged, maybe but [Vince] had such bad teeth. It’s like you’re a millionaire times over and you can’t get your teeth fixed? He’s got really bad teeth…he’s got like rotten teeth. It’s really gross. Maybe he’s gotten it fixed but back then in the 80’s it was really bad. I didn’t want to stick my tongue in that. I’ve never had to sleep for a job. Yes, I’ve done a lot of wild things with some wrestlers and stuff like that but I never did it for a job and I don’t think I ever had to because I think my talent speaks for itself so I never had to sleep anyway to get a job.”

A Missy’s Manor segment was taped in Las Vegas on March 21, 1987. There were two additional segments recorded (March 22 in Phoenix and April 23 in Worcester). As she stated during her WSI interview, she left the company soon afterward. Hyatt described alleged incidents with McMahon that occurred months after Rita Chatterton was allegedly raped in a limo. McMahon has previously denied any wrongdoing.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)