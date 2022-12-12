MJF Attends UFC 282 and Reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s Decision Victory

MJF was at UFC 282.

The AEW World Champion traded social media shots with Paddy Pimblett. He claimed that Pimblett wouldn’t last two seconds in a wrestling ring and compared him to a “dollar store Connor McGregor.” At AEW’s London debut next year, Pimblett teased a fight between the two, and MJF continued the feud by attending the pay-per-view on December 10.

Pimblett faced Jared Gordon and won a controversial decision victory, despite the fact that many fans and analysts thought Gordon had won the fight at UFC 282.

MJF agreed with this point of view. He talked about Pimblett’s win and said that he lost the fight. He also stated that Pimblett ran away from him “like a punk bitch.”

He ran away from me like a punk bitch too. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 11, 2022

Time will tell what this rivalry’s future holds. Meanwhile, on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14, MJF will defend both the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks.

Footage of MJF at UFC 282 can be seen below: