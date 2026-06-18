MJF Believes AEW Avoids The ‘Same-Same’ Problem In Wrestling

AEW World Champion MJF believes his company boasts the strongest in-ring roster in professional wrestling and says the variety of talent and styles on display is what separates AEW from its competitors.

Speaking on the Shut Up and Wrestle podcast with Brian R. Solomon, MJF discussed AEW’s roster depth and explained why he feels the promotion stands apart from other wrestling products.

“Now, what I will say is, and I say it all the time, I do genuinely think bell-to-bell, All Elite Wrestling has the best roster. It also has the most flavors of ice cream.”

MJF went on to praise AEW’s diversity of performers, characters, and wrestling styles, noting that he takes pride in being part of a company that offers something different throughout its programming.

“I’m proud to be a part of the promotion that I’m in currently. While I’ll watch other products and everything just feels homogenized and same-same and copy-paste, and it’s boring.”

The reigning AEW World Champion also compared AEW’s presentation to the territorial wrestling era, citing the variety found in classic promotions as one of the company’s strengths.

“It’s funny because I know a guy like Cornette is not a fan of watching my promotion. But it’s interesting to me because when I watch my promotion, it reminds me a lot of the territories in the sense that every match on the card was drastically different, with drastically different characters.”

MJF specifically pointed to Mid-South Wrestling as one of his favorite territories and explained how that promotion’s style has influenced the way he views modern wrestling.

“That’s why I love territory wrestling. That’s why I love Mid-South. I mean, Mid-South, gun to my head, if you ask me what my favorite territory is, I’m probably saying Mid-South.”

While acknowledging that fans may have differing opinions, MJF reiterated that AEW’s ability to present a wide range of characters and match types is one of the primary reasons he enjoys being part of the company.

“If you don’t agree, that’s okay. But that’s kind of why I love the promotion I work for. I personally don’t find that we have a lot of matches on Dynamite that feel same-same.”

Since its launch in 2019, AEW has often marketed itself as an alternative wrestling product, featuring a blend of traditional storytelling, technical wrestling, high-flying action, hardcore matches, and international styles. MJF’s comments reflect a philosophy that many within the company have championed—that variety is one of AEW’s greatest strengths.

As one of the promotion’s top stars and current World Champion, MJF remains one of AEW’s most vocal ambassadors and continues to position the company as a destination for fans looking for a diverse wrestling product.