MJF References His Contract Expiring In 2024 and Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, MFJ and Wardlow had a contract signing for their match at the Double or Nothing PPV. A Dark Side of the Ring parody video aired prior to MJF coming to the ring:

What is this, a propaganda video by @the_MJF against @realwardlow?! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/03P8C3Le3u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

MJF gave his conditions for the match. Wardlow will have to be whipped 10 times and then face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match with MJF as the special guest referee. MJF referenced Cody Rhodes as the “American Roller Coaster.” MJF also brought up his contract expiring in 2024 and said someone in the back (Tony Khan) didn’t want him talking about it.