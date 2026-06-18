MJF Says Fans Don’t Understand How Much Wrestling Hurts

AEW World Champion MJF has offered a candid look at the physical toll that professional wrestling takes on performers, saying he wishes more fans understood how much pain wrestlers endure every time they step into the ring.

Speaking on the Shut Up and Wrestle podcast with Brian R. Solomon, MJF pushed back on criticism he received earlier in his AEW career from fans who questioned why he wasn’t wrestling more frequently.

“I always laugh, especially earlier on in my AEW career when fans were like, ‘Why isn’t MJF wrestling more?’ Fck you. You take a bump, pssy. It hurts. Do you have any idea how much it hurts?”

MJF went on to explain that the physical punishment of wrestling extends far beyond the biggest or most dangerous spots.

“Everything we do in there hurts. While you’re interviewing me right now, my knee is fcked. You know what I mean? It’s swollen to sht. I’m in a sht ton of fcking pain.”

Despite dealing with injuries and pain, MJF said he feels a responsibility as one of AEW’s top stars to continue performing at a high level.

“But it’s on me because I’m the f*cking top guy, and people are leaning on me to make sure that we’re doing well. So I’ve got to lace my boots up and get in that goddamn ring.”

The AEW World Champion was also careful to clarify that he was not criticizing the company’s medical staff and emphasized that he would not be cleared to compete if there were any serious structural concerns.

“Obviously, a doctor is never going to let me go in there unless structurally I’m okay. So don’t think I’m burying the AEW medical team. I’m in a lot of pain, there’s swelling, but structurally I’m good.”

MJF believes a newer generation of fans may not fully appreciate the sacrifices wrestlers make every time they perform.

“The bottom line is this: I know everyone listening to me on this podcast respects what I do and understands what I do. There is this new wrestling fandom of younger kids that think this is all funsies, and they don’t understand how much we’re putting on the line physically every time we go through the curtain. It takes a toll.”

At just 30 years old, MJF admitted he is already feeling the effects of years spent in the ring and wonders what the future may hold.

“Dude, I’m 30. I’m in pain, and I’m only 30. I can’t imagine what I’m going to feel like when I’m 40 or 50.”

However, he made it clear that he is not looking for sympathy and fully accepts the consequences that come with pursuing his dream.

“But I’m also not asking for sympathy either. I’m not a btch. I fully understand I signed up for this sht. This was my decision and my dream to chase.”

MJF concluded by reiterating that professional wrestling is far more physically demanding than many people realize.

“However, I just wish wrestling fans understood more that every time we go out there, it’s painful. It’s not like it only hurts when we take a bump on the goddamn apron. It hurts every time we take a bump.”

“No matter what, it hurts.”

As one of AEW’s biggest stars and current World Champion, MJF’s comments offer a rare and honest glimpse into the physical realities of life inside the wrestling ring, even for performers who appear healthy and successful on television every week.