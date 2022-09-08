MJF Threatens to Take AEW World Title to WWE, Namedrops Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Nick Khan

MJF cut his first promo since his return at AEW All Out shortly after Tony Khan made the announcement regarding the AEW titles.

The Buffalo fans responded favorably to MJF by giving him a massive babyface reaction. When he proclaimed that he is better than Moses and that he intends to win the AEW World Title, the crowd responded enthusiastically with loud cheers.

There was no swerve, so it looks like he’ll continue to play things up like a babyface for the time being. During the time that MJF was receiving cheers from the crowd, Jon Moxley interrupted.

As was to be expected, MJF turned his back on the crowd as soon as Moxley entered the ring, and he removed the Josh Allen jersey he was wearing. MJF mentioned that there is a possibility that he will take the AEW Title to a legitimate wrestling company in which his hero Cody Rhodes is at. In addition to that, he mentioned that perhaps he will work for a “real” boss Nick Khan and his “personal hero” The Game because he believes that is what’s best for business.

Following MJF’s exit from the ring, Moxley stated that he is upset about a number of different things, one of which is the fact that he is not the AEW World Champion. Moxley put over all of the other competitors in the World Title tournament, saying that he is going to “take the shot” and that it is his time to become a legend.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are some highlights from the segment:

.@The_MJF is BACK, and he has a few words to say. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/8EFQEdiboi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

"Maybe I'll take that title to a REAL wrestling company." @The_MJF starting to show his true colors again and @JonMoxley is not impressed. It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kAflSk7Pux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022