MJF To Continue Movie Project Despite AEW WrestleDream 2024 Appearance

MJF returned from hiatus on Saturday night with TNT Champion Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

MJF had been away filming “Happy Gilmore 2” since his previous match at All Out. He defeated Garcia, only for Garcia to attack him following the fight.

Following the match, MJF attacked Daniel Garcia, who made the save for Shibata. MJF advertised that he had made movies and millions of dollars while away. MJF claimed Garcia had a bidding war and criticised it for being insufficiently strong. Adam Cole also returned to chase him away.

According to Fightful Select, MJF informed people backstage at the show that he would have to return to filming “Happy Gilmore 2” following this show. It’s unclear when MJF will finish filming the movie.