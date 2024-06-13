MJF vs. RUSH To Kick Off June 19 AEW Dynamite With Commercial-Free Match

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will kick off with a bang.

And you won’t be interrupted while watching.

During the June 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and RUSH were involved in a wild brawl that went from the ring, through the crowd and ended backstage after being broken up by dozens of security guards, wrestlers and AEW officials.

After the segment, it was announced that the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night will feature MJF vs. RUSH in a commercial-free opening match.

