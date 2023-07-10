MLW Announces Four Upcoming FITE+ Specials

MLW (Major League Wrestling) made a huge announcement during their Never Say Never PPV event this past Saturday night from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The promotion announced that they will hold four upcoming specials from September 3rd to December 7th to air on FITE+.

MLW and FITE+’s working relationship started during their MLW Never Say Never PPV this past Saturday night, when the show that was headlined by MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defending his MLW World Heavyweight Title against Alex Kane, aired on FITE+.

Below are the four upcoming MLW and FITE+ special events:

– Sunday, September 3rd = MLW Fury Road

– Saturday, October 14th = MLW Slaughterhouse

– Saturday, November 18th = MLW Fightland

– Thursday, December 7th = MLW One Shot