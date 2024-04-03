MLW Announces Guerrero Maya Jr. For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Lucha Libre legend Guerrero Maya Jr. will be appearing at their Azteca Lucha show on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Guerrero Maya Jr. fights with honor at Azteca Lucha in Chicago

CMLL luchador will battle May 11 live on TrillerTV+!

MLW have announced Guerrero Maya Jr will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

See Guerrero Maya Jr. live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Prepare to witness the embodiment of honor and prestige as Guerrero Maya Jr. steps into the ring at MLW AZTECA LUCHA, airing live on Triller TV+ on Saturday, May 11, from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Guerrero Maya Jr. epitomizes the classic style of lucha libre, carrying with him the traditions and techniques of the purest form of lucha. As a tecnico, he fights with the utmost integrity, with an unwavering commitment to upholding the honor of his craft.

Draped in a sparkling emerald cape and adorned with a lucha mask reflecting ancient Aztec symbols, Guerrero Maya Jr. brings a piece of his homeland to every match, paying homage to the vibrant culture that defines him.

His signature moves, including the awe-inspiring Tope Reversa and the devastating Sacrificio Maya (Air Raid Crash), leave spectators on the edge of their seats, mesmerized by his unparalleled skill and agility.

With over two decades of experience in the ring, Guerrero Maya Jr. has honed his craft under the guidance of esteemed maestros such as El Reo, El Satánico, and Black Terry, earning the respect and admiration of his peers along the way. As a 20-year veteran, he continues to evolve and innovate, showcasing his mastery of the lucha libre fighting style with each battle.

Known affectionately as the “Pride of Atlixco,” Guerrero Maya Jr. carries the spirit of his hometown in central Mexico wherever he goes, representing the resilience and passion of its people. Known for his impressive size, he commands attention in the ring, captivating audiences and overwhelming adversaries with his commanding presence and unmatched skill.

Guerrero Maya Jr.’s accolades speak volumes about his prowess in the ring, having captured gold in CMLL, where he held prestigious titles including the Mexican National Middleweight Championship and the Mexican National Trios Championship alongside legends like Atlantis and Delta.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Guerrero Maya Jr. in action as he brings the essence of Aztec honor and tradition to MLW AZTECA LUCHA, live on Triller TV+ on Saturday, May 11.

Join us as we celebrate the legacy of one of lucha libre’s most revered warriors, and prepare to be captivated by the artistry and spectacle that only Guerrero Maya Jr. can deliver.

Get your tickets now at luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.