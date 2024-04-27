MLW Announces Huge Singles Match For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that former WWE star Matt Riddle will take on Josh Bishop in a singles matchup at their Azteca Lucha event on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop signed for Chicago, May 11

Will Riddle remain undefeated or will Bishop bash the King of Bros’ hopes of a title fight?

MLW today announced Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop (promoted by Saint Laurent) at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com.

See the King of Bros live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Since his triumphant return to MLW this past January, Matt Riddle has remained undefeated. Determined to finish what he started in 2018 and win the MLW World Heavyweight Title, Matt Riddle looks to clean out MLW’s heavyweight top 10 and clutch a title fight.

However, standing in Riddle’s path is none other than Josh Bishop, a rising star under the guidance of huckster promoter Saint Laurent. Known for his raw power and relentless determination, Bishop is making waves in MLW, eager to seize the opportunity to showcase his explosive power before a packed Cicero Stadium.

The upcoming match between Riddle and Bishop is set to be a heavyweight division collision, as the undefeated Riddle squares off against Bishop’s formidable raw power.

For Bishop, a victory over Riddle would not only solidify his arrival in MLW but would also serve as a statement victory, signaling he is as a force to be reckoned with in MLW.

Will Bishop spoil Riddle’s run for a World Heavyweight title shot? Or will the laid back bro Matt Riddle, a master of all fighting styles, add another name to his extraordinary 2024 in MLW?

Get your tickets now at luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.