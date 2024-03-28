MLW Announces Magnus For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that CMLL star Magnus will be appearing at their Azteca Lucha show on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

Magnus in action at Azteca Lucha in Chicago May 11

Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha premium live event in Chicago continues to summon Mexico’s greatest luchadores

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) have announced CMLL luchador Magnus will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

See a spectacular lucha libre extravaganza in Chicago live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

As the conflict between AZTECA Lucha and Promociones Dorado intensifies, Cesar Duran has summoned a formidable rule-breaking rudo from CMLL in Magnus.

With his signature move, Tope Magno, Magnus poses a dangerous challenge to Salina’s new charge, Star Jr. Magnus’ alliance with AZTECA Lucha bolsters Duran’s roster with raw physical power, fulfilling Duran’s demand for dominance and violence.

Get your tickets now at luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.