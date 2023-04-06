MLW Announces Middleweight Title Bout For Battle Riot V On 4/8

You can officially pencil in a new match for the MLW Battle Riot V show.

On Thursday, MLW.com released the following announcement confirming a Middleweight Championship bout for their event on April 8, 2023.

AKIRA vs. Dorado for Middleweight Title in Philly

Title match added to Saturday’s Battle RIOT V card

MLW today announced a World Middleweight Championship bout: Lince Dorado (champion) vs. AKIRA for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The Calling are coming for Lince Dorado’s coveted World Middleweight Championship in South Philadelphia.

“The Death Fighter” AKIRA has been dispatched to end Dorado’s six month reign as champion. Dorado, who defeated Shun Skywalker in October to claim the title, has proven to be world class level champion, defending the title against a who’s who.

Now the golden lynx is tasked with not just contending with a brilliant death match x catch wrestler in AKIRA, but Raven, Rickey Shane Page and the countless others who remain hidden under their gas masks.

Will Dorado be the first to stop The Calling or be their next victim?

See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!