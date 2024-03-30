MLW Announces Three More Names For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that CMLL sensation Atlantis Jr., the legendary El Felino and CMLL World Light Heavyweight and Rey Del Inframundo Champion Bárbaro Cavernario will be appearing at their Azteca Lucha show on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

CMLL Sensation Atlantis Jr. to Make MLW Debut May 11

The new era of CMLL arrives in MLW May 11

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) have announced CMLL sensation Atlantis Jr. will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Cesar Duran, promoter of Azteca LUCHA, is thrilled to announce the debut of CMLL’s rising star, Atlantis Jr., at the highly anticipated May 11 Chicago super lucha show at Cicero Stadium. Heralded as one of the brightest talents in lucha libre today, Atlantis Jr. brings a dynamic blend of athleticism, heritage, and talent to the MLW ring.

Since bursting onto the scene, Atlantis Jr. has been at the forefront of a new era of lucha libre in CMLL. As the son of the legendary Hall of Fame luchador, Atlantis, he carries on the family legacy with pride, carving out his own path as one of the sport’s most exceptional talents.

Atlantis Jr. boasts an impressive resume, currently holding the prestigious CMLL World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship and standing as one-third of the formidable CMLL World Trios Champions. Dubbed “El Principe del Atlantis” (“The Prince of Atlantis”), he has earned acclaim for his technical prowess, high-flying maneuvers, and performance against some of the world’s best.

In addition to his success in CMLL, Atlantis Jr. has made waves internationally, journeying to New Japan Pro-Wrestling where he has toured since 2019. His seamless transition onto the global stage is a testament to his versatility and skill as a luchador.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, Atlantis Jr. made an unforgettable mark in his first Luchas de Apuestas by claiming the mask of Stuka Jr., solidifying his reputation as a fearless competitor willing to take on all comers in high stakes showdowns. His signature move, the crushing tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, has left opponents reeling and fans on the edge of their seats.

Felino set to roar into Azteca Lucha May 11 in Chicago

MLW have announced the legendary El Felino will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Cesar Duran, promoter of MLW Azteca Lucha, is proud to announce the addition of CMLL luchador El Felino to its upcoming Chicago card.

El Felino brings with him a legacy of unparalleled skill and a reputation for fierce competition.

Originally pouncing onto the scene sporting his distinctive orange full-body suit and a mask inspired by the agility and mystique of a cat, the now unmasked El Felino has captivated audiences worldwide with his remarkable talent for decades. Despite his status as a noted Rudo, El Felino’s technical prowess is unmatched, showcasing the quickness of a cat and a ring awareness that sets him apart from his peers.

A scion of one of lucha libre’s most storied families, El Felino follows in the footsteps of his father, Pepe Casas, and his brother, Negro Casas, as pillars of lucha. Alongside a litter of other talented luchadores, El Felino has upheld the family legacy.

Throughout his illustrious career, El Felino has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including multiple championship reigns. Among his many triumphs are the CMLL World Welterweight Championship, the Mexican National Welterweight Championship, the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship, and the Mexican National Trios Championship. His victories in the ring have solidified his status as one of lucha libre’s most formidable competitors.

El Felino’s legacy extends beyond championships and accolades; he has been involved in some of the most legendary feuds in Lucha Libre history. Notably, he engaged in an unforgettable rivalry with Ciclón Ramírez, culminating in the dramatic unmasking of his Ramírez. Additionally, El Felino has claimed the hair of Super Porky, Negro Navarro, and numerous other opponents, further cementing his reputation as a dominant force in the ring.

Though he suffered the loss of his mask to La Sombra in 2010, El Felino has continued to compete at the highest level, demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

El Felino’s inclusion in MLW’s AZTECA LUCHA event promises to bring an added level of excitement to an all star lineup of luchadores.

CMLL’s Bárbaro Cavernario is coming to Chicago May 11 at Azteca Lucha

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) have announced CMLL World Light Heavyweight and Rey Del Inframundo Champion luchador Bárbaro Cavernario will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

With the primal ferocity of a caveman and the ruthless determination of a true rudo, Bárbaro Cavernario has etched his name into the annals of lucha libre as a true madman.

Making his debut in 2008, Cavernario wasted no time in asserting his dominance within the squared circle, achieving early success in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

A true barbarian of the ring, Cavernario is one of Mexico’s most feared and outrageous competitors. With titles collected in CMLL and a triumphant victory in the prestigious Gran Alternativa tournament in 2014, he has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Known to come to the ring wielding his trusty club, Cavernario is unpredictable as he unleashes his savage onslaught upon all who dare to stand in his path. Making his debut in Major League Wrestling in 2023, he craves notoriety on the international stage.

A rudo, Cavernario doesn’t bend rules, he often breaks them, relishing every opportunity to incite chaos and mayhem within the ring.

Bárbaro Cavernario stands tall in MLW as a primal force, ready to conquer all who dare fight him.

