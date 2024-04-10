MLW Announces Villano III Jr. For Azteca Lucha Event In May

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Lucha Libre legend Villano III Jr. will be appearing at their Azteca Lucha show on Saturday, May 11th from the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, with the show airing live on TrillerTV+.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Villano III Jr. debuts at Azteca Lucha May 11 in Chicago

Scion of Lucha Libre legacy promises to light up Chicago May 11 live on TrillerTV+.

MLW have announced Villano III Jr. will make his MLW debut at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Prepare to witness the next chapter in one of Mexico’s most storied wrestling legacies as Villano III Jr. steps into the spotlight at MLW AZTECA LUCHA on Saturday, May 11.

Born into the illustrious Villano dynasty, Villano III Jr. carries on the proud tradition of his legendary forebears, including his father, the iconic Villano III, and his grandfather, the revered Ray Mendoza. As a third-generation luchador, Villano III Jr. has been on a journey to greatness from a young age, honing his skills in the ring since his early teenage years.

At just 25 years old, Villano III Jr. boasts an impressive 11-year career, demonstrating a level of experience beyond his years. Adorned in the iconic pink mask that his predecessors made famous, he embodies the essence of the Villano lineage, carrying on their legacy with pride.

Standing 5’8? tall and weighing in at 181 lbs, Villano III Jr. is a formidable middleweight competitor whose agility and aerial prowess are second to none. With signature moves like the Corkscrew Moonsault and the devastating Villano Driver, he can devastate adversaries with speed and precision.

Often teaming with his brother, El Hijo del Villano III, Villano III Jr. is a member of the El Triangulo faction in CMLL, alongside his older brother and Zandokan Jr. Together, they form a formidable trio that has left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Villano III Jr. is a master of the air, twisting his body and executing maneuvers that defy both imagination and gravity. Don’t miss your chance to witness the future of lucha libre as Villano III Jr. brings his electrifying talents to MLW AZTECA LUCHA in Chicago.

