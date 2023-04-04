MLW Battle Riot V To Feature Hardcore Tag Match Between SST & Second Gear Crew

You can officially pencil in a Hardcore Tag-Team match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling event this coming weekend.

On Tuesday, MLW announced the addition of SST vs. Second Gear Crew in a Hardcore Tag-Team bout for their MLW Battle Riot V show.

MLW.com released the following announcement today to confirm the news.

SST vs Second Gear Crew Hardcore Tag Title Match in Philly

First time ever clash added to Battle RIOT V this Saturday

MLW today announced a Hardcore Match for the World Tag Team Championship: Samoan SWAT Team (champion) vs. Second Gear Crew for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

No count outs! No disqualifications! NO RULES.

The Samoan SWAT Team’s reign as the World Tag Team Champions will be put to task in an extreme way as they defend their belts against the most dangerous highway men in the sport: The Second Gear Crew!

A hardcore match will showcase the best of both teams as the coveted gold hangs in the balance.

The Second Gear Crew’s Matthew Justice is known for his uncanny threshold for pain and fearless dives from high altitudes. Then there’s his tag partner, the lariat throwing “Boss of the Plains” 1 Called Manders. A combined force of hellraisers, expect the SGC to use anything not nailed down to win gold and hit that pay window.

The SST pose a unique challenge. Between the mountainous power and size of Big Juicy to the crisp execution of Lance Anoa’i, the SST are at the top of the division as champions for a reason.

What happens when these teams throw down in South Philly? See it LIVE on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!

THE CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

Jacob Fatu vs. Rickey Shane Page

wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship

Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

National Openweight Championship Triple Threat:

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Lio Rush vs. Willie Mack

World Tag Team Championship Hardcore Match:

Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. Second Gear Crew

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Calvin Tankman

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

”Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.