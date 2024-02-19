MLW Battle RIOT VI Set To Take Place In Atlanta This June

MLW issued the following:

Atlanta to host Battle RIOT VI, tickets on sale this Thursday

MLW invades Center Stage June 1

Tickets on sale this Saturday at Ticketmaster

Atlanta, February 19, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that Atlanta will play host to MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1. This marquee cornerstone event will take place at the hallowed grounds of Center Stage, a venue steeped in wrestling tradition.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 22, at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster and MLWLIVE.com, so make sure to set a reminder so you don’t miss out on this milestone moment for Major League Wrestling.

The Battle RIOT, MLW’s biggest match of the year, will unfold in a city rich in wrestling history. Atlanta has been the destination for some of the world’s greatest championship wrestling for over a half-century. MLW CEO Court Bauer expressed his excitement, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring our biggest event of the year to the iconic Center Stage, the Mecca of southern wrestling.”

This premium live event will be broadcast worldwide on Triller TV+, providing fans across the globe with the opportunity to witness the thrills, surprises, and excitement of Battle RIOT VI.

As part of the event, there will be a beIN SPORTS taping featuring bonus matches, adding even more value for attendees and viewers alike.

In addition to a stacked line-up, Battle RIOT VI will offer fans exclusive meet and greet opportunities with their favorite MLW fighters, legends, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to buy rare, one-of-a-kind items used in MLW matches and on MLW TV, signed and available only at this event.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of wrestling history as Atlanta welcomes Battle RIOT VI to Center Stage. Get your tickets early and join us for a night of unforgettable action and excitement.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MLWLIVE.com.