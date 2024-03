Fightful Select reports that MLW has interest in bringing in Mauro Ranallo. The company has been in talks with Ranallo about potentially appearing for the company, but a deal has not been reached as of yet.

Ranallo previously worked with WWE from 2016 to 2020 and appeared with TNA Wrestling as well, calling the main event of their 2021 Rebellion PPV. Ranallo, who regularly for Showtime, previously worked with MLW’s Court Bauer as well for Strikeforce.